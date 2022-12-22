Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 1.3% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Enbridge worth $60,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $38.94. 57,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.07. The firm has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.75%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.