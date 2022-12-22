Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.3% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $109,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.2% in the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 56,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,672,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $5.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.67. 42,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,636. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $260.83. The firm has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.52 and a 200 day moving average of $194.91.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

