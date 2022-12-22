Basf (ETR:BAS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.59

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €44.59 ($47.44) and traded as high as €46.26 ($49.21). Basf shares last traded at €45.52 ($48.43), with a volume of 1,894,993 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($61.06) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.96) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Basf Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €44.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

