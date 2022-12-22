Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Trading Down 7.5%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 330,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,313,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

BHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.16). Bausch Health Companies had a return on equity of 942.47% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 26,439,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,030,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,924,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,268,000 after acquiring an additional 219,279 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 281.3% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205,000 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,884,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,827,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,445,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 393,903 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

