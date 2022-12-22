Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW) Trading Down 20.8%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating) fell 20.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.30. 3,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 2,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Beam Global Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Global

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beam Global stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating) by 151.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

