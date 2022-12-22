Bitgert Trading 16.1% Lower This Week (BRISE)

Bitgert (BRISE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Bitgert token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitgert has a market capitalization of $136.37 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitgert has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitgert Token Profile

Bitgert’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official website is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitgert

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgert using one of the exchanges listed above.

