BitShares One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.56 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. BitShares has a market capitalization of $26.49 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00026209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004747 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002322 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007602 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,776,728 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

