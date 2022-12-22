BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $602.58 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00026199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004710 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004362 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005154 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000871 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 947,962,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000064 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $7,191,888.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

