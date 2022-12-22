BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 53,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS ICSH opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.01. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

