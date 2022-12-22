Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Sells $245,430.39 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $245,430.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,132.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $159,244.80.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

