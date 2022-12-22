Bluzelle Trading Down 17.2% Over Last Week (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bluzelle token can now be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $17.91 million and $2.95 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $899.21 or 0.05335700 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00497830 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,970.99 or 0.29496679 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 tokens. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases.Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

