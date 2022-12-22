BNB Market Capitalization Hits $39.22 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, BNB has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $39.22 billion and $546.10 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $245.16 or 0.01458253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,966,337 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
BNB Coin Trading
