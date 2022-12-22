BNB One Day Volume Reaches $526.34 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $245.94 or 0.01462883 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $39.34 billion and approximately $526.34 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BNB has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,966,238 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,966,387.99892765 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 247.05790424 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1160 active market(s) with $455,337,056.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

