BNB One Day Volume Reaches $526.34 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $245.94 or 0.01462883 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $39.34 billion and approximately $526.34 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BNB has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,966,238 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,966,387.99892765 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 247.05790424 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1160 active market(s) with $455,337,056.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
