Boeing (BA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) recently:
- 12/21/2022 – Boeing was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 12/15/2022 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/14/2022 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $185.00 to $217.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 12/14/2022 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $185.00 to $217.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2022 – Boeing was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 12/12/2022 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2022 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $218.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2022 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $209.00 to $222.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2022 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2022 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/30/2022 – Boeing was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 11/30/2022 – Boeing was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 11/20/2022 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/14/2022 – Boeing was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 11/12/2022 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/7/2022 – Boeing is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/3/2022 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $98.00 to $121.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2022 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $98.00 to $121.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2022 – Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/27/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $192.00 to $180.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $192.00 to $180.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $213.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $210.00.
Boeing Stock Performance
BA opened at $196.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.94.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boeing (BA)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.