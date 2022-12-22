Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been assigned a $200.00 target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

Boeing stock traded down $7.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,909,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,517. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67. The company has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.18.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

