Boyd Wealth Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 98.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 83,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 41,521 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,483. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

