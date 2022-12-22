Boyd Wealth Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,058,000 after buying an additional 120,510 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,109,849 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.