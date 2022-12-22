Boyd Wealth Management LLC Sells 395 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,740,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,434,000 after acquiring an additional 354,861 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,427,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,883,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.61. 8,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,989. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.08. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

