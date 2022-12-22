Braden Michael Leonard Buys 101,384 Shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Stock

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 101,384 shares of Metacrine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,990,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 120,099 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $48,039.60.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 39,816 shares of Metacrine stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $15,528.24.

On Monday, November 7th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 123,954 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $52,060.68.

On Friday, October 28th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 45,022 shares of Metacrine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $18,008.80.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 588,533 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $205,986.55.

On Monday, October 24th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 174,354 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $59,280.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCR opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. Metacrine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15.

Metacrine ( NASDAQ:MTCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Metacrine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Metacrine by 482.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Metacrine by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 72,306 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Metacrine by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

