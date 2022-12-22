Braden Michael Leonard Buys 101,384 Shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Stock

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 101,384 shares of Metacrine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,990,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 120,099 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $48,039.60.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 39,816 shares of Metacrine stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $15,528.24.
- On Monday, November 7th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 123,954 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $52,060.68.
- On Friday, October 28th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 45,022 shares of Metacrine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $18,008.80.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 588,533 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $205,986.55.
- On Monday, October 24th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 174,354 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $59,280.36.
Metacrine Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ MTCR opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. Metacrine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Metacrine by 482.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Metacrine by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 72,306 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Metacrine by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
About Metacrine
Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
