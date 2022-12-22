Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) Insider Acquires £22,500 in Stock

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating) insider Trevor Brown bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($27,332.36).

Trevor Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braveheart Investment Group alerts:

On Friday, November 4th, Trevor Brown acquired 170,000 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £13,600 ($16,520.89).

Braveheart Investment Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock opened at GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 18.07 and a current ratio of 18.75. Braveheart Investment Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7.60 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 35 ($0.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.05 million and a PE ratio of 316.67.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.