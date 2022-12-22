Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Trading Up 2.5%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Rating) shares were up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €59.06 ($62.83) and last traded at €58.96 ($62.72). Approximately 511,129 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €57.50 ($61.17).

Brenntag Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.34.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

