Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.66

Shares of Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.66 and traded as high as C$0.72. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 30,000 shares trading hands.

Bri-Chem Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$18.50 million and a P/E ratio of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.65.

Bri-Chem Company Profile

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

