Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 123,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 54,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the third quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $73.33 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $60.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.30.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.