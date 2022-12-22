British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,653 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in British American Tobacco by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 59.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,414,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,807,000 after purchasing an additional 897,586 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTI opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

