Brokerages Set Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) PT at $32.83

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.83.
A number of brokerages have commented on CWH. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World
In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $7,498,993.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,540,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Camping World
Camping World Stock Up 2.2 %
CWH opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.42. Camping World has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.55.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.19). Camping World had a return on equity of 65.79% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Camping World Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 55.07%.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camping World (CWH)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.