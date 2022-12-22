Brokerages Set Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Price Target at $92.00

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. Sysco has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sysco by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sysco by 156.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $557,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 45.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

