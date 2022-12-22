Brokerages Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) PT at $81.67

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Textron alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Textron by 711.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,776 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,645,000 after buying an additional 915,068 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,534,000 after buying an additional 697,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,249,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $71.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Textron has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $79.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Textron will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.07%.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.