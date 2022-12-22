Brokerages Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Target Price at $12.35

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

UAA opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Under Armour by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Under Armour by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Under Armour by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 34.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

