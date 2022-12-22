BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 119.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 41,150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 22.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,308,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after acquiring an additional 596,561 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 27.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $1,658,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNL shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.8 %

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of BNL stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.59. 856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,820. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $25.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.11%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also

