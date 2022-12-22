BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PHM. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $45.17. 3,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,932. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

