BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,006.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158,744 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE VICI traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $31.44. 58,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,554,807. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

