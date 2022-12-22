BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the third quarter worth about $269,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 10.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 24.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equitable Price Performance

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

EQH traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.71. 3,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,890. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

