BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $4.61 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.7% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,882,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Intuit by 13.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Intuit by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 3.2 %

Intuit stock traded down $12.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $380.80. 6,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $658.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

