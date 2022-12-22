BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,511,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,453,000 after purchasing an additional 183,639 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180,471 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after buying an additional 372,166 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,990,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,709,000 after buying an additional 113,826 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.02. 28,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,455. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $310.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

