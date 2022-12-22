BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 979 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $343.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,369. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $330.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.30 and a 200-day moving average of $329.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

