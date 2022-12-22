BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 782 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Fiserv by 1,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.61.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

