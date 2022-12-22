Burleson & Company LLC Acquires 295 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.8% of Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $367.01. 13,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $357.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.17. The company has a market cap of $348.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

