Burleson & Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after buying an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after buying an additional 635,707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,969,000 after buying an additional 472,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,601,000 after buying an additional 461,147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,705. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $88.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

