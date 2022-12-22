Burleson & Company LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Burleson & Company LLC lowered its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,714,000 after buying an additional 96,155 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 55.6% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 155,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

BMRC traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,791. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $526.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.75. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $39.65.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 31.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.