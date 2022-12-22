Burleson & Company LLC Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $66,000. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.44.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $344.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,468. The company has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $412.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

