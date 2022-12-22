Burleson & Company LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1,860.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 216,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,053,339 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.