Burleson & Company LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Okta by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.44.

Okta Price Performance

Insider Activity

OKTA stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.03. The stock had a trading volume of 22,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,449. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $234.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,669 shares of company stock worth $1,725,406. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

