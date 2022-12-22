Burleson & Company LLC Invests $55,000 in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.64. 6,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,105. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22.

