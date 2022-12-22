Burleson & Company LLC Purchases 4,858 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 548.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 852.8% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 137,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 122,943 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $772,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $81.42. 41,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,877. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.86. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $85.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

