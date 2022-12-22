Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.77-$4.07 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $192.84 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $295.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. Bank of America raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.89.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

