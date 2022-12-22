Cambridge Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 805.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FNDX opened at $53.60 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $60.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91.

