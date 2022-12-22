Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 2,538 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,216 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $115.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $170.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.