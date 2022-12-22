Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $698,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Wealth grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
IEF stock opened at $97.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.07 and its 200-day moving average is $99.17. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $115.64.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.