Cambridge Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 28,647 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,788,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FTSM opened at $59.56 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.42.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

