Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,515 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $31.11 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

